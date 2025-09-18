Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 969,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 825,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

