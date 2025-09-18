Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,777,000 after buying an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after buying an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 10.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after buying an additional 482,327 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 31.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,348,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 810,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 15.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,832,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after buying an additional 370,120 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,978,242 shares of company stock valued at $237,874,094. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

