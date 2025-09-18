Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 633.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

