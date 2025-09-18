Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

