Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 87.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after buying an additional 1,220,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,302,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 852,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 587,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $11,778,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.