Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.24 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

