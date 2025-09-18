Parallel Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIZE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SIZE opened at $159.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $366.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

