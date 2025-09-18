Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

