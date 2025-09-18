Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

