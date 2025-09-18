Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation $EQT

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

EQT Stock Up 0.0%

EQT stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

