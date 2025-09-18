Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 target price (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.64.

FSLR opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

