Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 118.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 119,368 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.31. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 45,706 shares of company stock worth $12,733,269 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

