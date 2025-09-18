Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.83 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $295.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

