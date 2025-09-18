Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 273,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.