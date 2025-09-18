Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,155 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF $ISHG

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

