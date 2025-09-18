Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 9,995 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,336.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $108.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

