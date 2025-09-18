Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 357.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

