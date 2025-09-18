Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $81,378,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 17,410.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,257,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $213.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $232.84.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,871 shares of company stock worth $22,604,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

