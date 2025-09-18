Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.45. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

