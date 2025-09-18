Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,287,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 311,232 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

