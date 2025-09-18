Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $234.10 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.77.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

