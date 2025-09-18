Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,024,000 after buying an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,006,000 after buying an additional 229,667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,745,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

