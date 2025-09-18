Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after acquiring an additional 290,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $640.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

