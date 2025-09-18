Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,934,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

