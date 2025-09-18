Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,826,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $308.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $544.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

