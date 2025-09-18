Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

TLH stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.18.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

