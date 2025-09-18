Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.14 and traded as high as C$20.85. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$20.63, with a volume of 289,854 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.14.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

