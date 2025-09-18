Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Parsons alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSN

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. Parsons has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1,803.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.