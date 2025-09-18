Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $183.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $195.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCTY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amiral Gestion boosted its position in Paylocity by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 61,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

