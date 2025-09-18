PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

PBF opened at $30.50 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

