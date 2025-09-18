PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%.The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

