Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Critical Analysis

Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pheton and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sotera Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Pheton.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton $450,000.00 13.31 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Sotera Health $1.10 billion 4.19 $44.34 million $0.08 203.13

This table compares Pheton and Sotera Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pheton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pheton and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 2.14% 39.42% 5.66%

Summary

Sotera Health beats Pheton on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton

(Get Free Report)

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

