PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
See Also
