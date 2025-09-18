PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$25.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.97 and a 52-week high of C$30.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

