Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

PDS stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $764.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.47 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 52.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

