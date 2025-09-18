Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

