Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTGX. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,952.50. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,859 shares of company stock worth $3,687,577 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.