PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 37.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $6,467,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.1%

PulteGroup stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.