Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$100.25 and last traded at C$100.25. 11,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 16,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.24.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.18.

Get Purpose US Cash Fund ETF alerts:

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF

This section outlines the investment objectives of each fund and the type of securities in which the fund may invest to achieve those investment objectives. A funds investment objectives may include capital preservation generating income capital growth or a combination of the three. Some mutual funds focus on diversification across asset classes while others take a focused investment theme investing in a particular country or sector as their objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.