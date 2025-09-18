PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.19. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 9,060 shares traded.
PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
About PyroGenesis Canada
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
