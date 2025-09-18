QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.45 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 512.58 ($6.99). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 505.50 ($6.89), with a volume of 669,502 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QQ. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 558.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 489.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 461.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Martin Cooper acquired 9,857 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 505 per share, with a total value of £49,777.85. Insiders purchased 9,950 shares of company stock worth $5,023,076 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

