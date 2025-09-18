Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after buying an additional 306,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 79,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 11,446.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,299,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,096. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

