Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.6%

RJF opened at $170.10 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

