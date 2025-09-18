RDA Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

