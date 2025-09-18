Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RRR stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The firm had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $7,288,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,412,210.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 314,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,416.41. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,672. Company insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.