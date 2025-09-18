Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

