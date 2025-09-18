Reviewing Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and AON (NYSE:AON)

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) and AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Ruck and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Ruck 9.33% 19.77% 3.50% AON 15.54% 50.91% 7.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hannover Ruck and AON”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.22 $2.52 billion $3.76 12.81 AON $16.75 billion 4.61 $2.65 billion $11.94 29.99

AON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hannover Ruck. Hannover Ruck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hannover Ruck and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 2 2.75 AON 1 5 10 1 2.65

AON has a consensus price target of $414.69, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given AON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Hannover Ruck.

Dividends

Hannover Ruck pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. AON pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hannover Ruck pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AON pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hannover Ruck is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AON beats Hannover Ruck on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

