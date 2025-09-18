Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,665 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $103,195.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,462.76. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock worth $661,104 in the last ninety days. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

