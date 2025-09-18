Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,213 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phreesia by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, insider David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $518,639.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 174,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,079.46. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $110,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 724,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,985.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,183 shares of company stock worth $3,292,550 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHR

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.