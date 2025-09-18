Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,171 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Magnite were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Magnite by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magnite by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,853.08. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 2,950 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $74,841.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 238,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,017.73. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,256 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,410 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Magnite Trading Up 3.4%

MGNI stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

