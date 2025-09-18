Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,739 Shares of Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Asana were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 104.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 5,815.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.
Asana Price Performance
NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Asana
In other news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 122,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 57,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,786,854.72. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,375,000 shares of company stock worth $75,920,894 and sold 3,033,130 shares worth $45,552,218. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
